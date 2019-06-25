King George man charged with multiple counts of child porn

KING GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A King George man has been charged with child pornography after the sheriff’s office said numerous pictures were discovered in his home.
The King George County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday morning following a tip to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Gregory P. Hartwig, 65, of King George, was arrested after deputies seized computer equipment and printed photographs containing sexually explicit images of children.
Hartwig is charged with four counts of felony reproduction of child pornography, and additional charges are pending. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
