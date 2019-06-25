JCPenney hiring 485 employees throughout Virginia

(WWBT) - JCPenney plans to hire 485 seasonal associates throughout Virginia for variety of store positions.
JCPenney is preparing for back to school season, and is expecting to welcome huge crowds of customers.
Available positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA beauty consultant (inside the JCPenney) and more.
Additionally, JCPenney is seeking experienced stylists to be part of the company’s industry-leading salon program.
The company encourages anyone interested at all skill levels to apply in-store using the JCPenney applicant kiosk, or online.
If granted a seasonal position those candidates will have the opportunity to be hired as a permanent associate, as needed on a store by store basis.
