Henrico school system seeks committee members to help redraw attendance zones

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Public Schools system is seeking citizens to serve on its committee to lead the process of analyzing and redrawing school attendance zones.
The school division is beginning a comprehensive redistricting process to realign attendance zones for elementary, middle and high schools, with a goal of having new boundaries in place for the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants who are interested in applying for the HCPS Comprehensive Redistricting Committee can find out more details online.
The deadline to apply is June 30.
