GRTC Pulse named one of the top bus lines in U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC Pulse is among the top-rated rapid transit corridors in the country, according to the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.
GRTC was awarded a Bronze Standard rating for Pulse putting it in a class with only seven other bus systems. Pulse is one of only 11 verified bus corridors in the U.S.
Pulse received a score of 57.6 on the ITDP scale, which is based on “based on international best practices to ensure that BRT systems more uniformly deliver world-class passenger experiences, significant economic benefits, and positive environmental impacts," according to a press release.
In the release ITDP’s U.S. director Micahel Kodransky said Richmond’s Pulse system was “a model for other cities.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the award demonstrates what can be accomplished with a little team effort.
“Here we are today, celebrating a year later, what partnerships and collaborations can actually do in the region,” Stoney said. “I always say this, nothing big can happen in this region without people working together.”
GRTC said Pulse has seen a 17 percent increase in ridership since July 2018 and averages double its initially daily ridership goal.
Other U.S. transit systems with the same rating include Metro in Seattle, WA; Orange Line in Los Angeles; Emerald Express in Eugene, OR; and sbX in San Bernardino, CA. Only two other bus systems are rating higher - CTfastrak in Hartford, CT, and Healthline in Cleveland, OH - both of which are rated silver.
