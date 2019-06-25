Funeral homes offer free American flag exchange ahead of July 4

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes are offering free American flag exchanges ahead of Independence Day.
Families can take old, torn or soiled American flags to any Woody or Nelsen Funeral Home location and exchange it for a new 3 foot by 5 foot flag. The old flag will be delivered to the Virginia War Memorial and given a proper disposal in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.
“Many people are unaware or confused about the proper way to dispose of an old American Flag,” said Bernie Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes. “Disposing of a used American Flag in the proper way is not as easy as it sounds.”
The Flag Code of the United States, which suggests that the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
More than 600 flags were exchanged during a similar program last year.
Woody Funeral Homes are located at:
- 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County
- 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian
- 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville
Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:
- 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond
- 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland
