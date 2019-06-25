Forecast: Hot again but a little less humid on Tuesday

By Andrew Freiden | June 25, 2019 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated June 25 at 5:04 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After WARM early morning conditions with a few sprinkles, the humidity drops off a little today.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot but not too humid for summer. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity for summer. Lows near 70, highs low 90s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot and increasingly humid again. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Lows mid 60s, highs upper 80s

