Contractor helping mother, son return to family home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Susan Armstrong and her son Gavin are working to restore a home filled with memories that was inherited after a sudden loss.
The problem is the home hasn’t been well maintained by for years, and it needs a lot of work.
“It was very, very difficult to see.” said Susan Armstrong. “When I saw this, I thought, ‘oh we’re in real trouble, there’s no way we could live there.’”
Ten years ago Sarah, her husband David, and her son Gavin, all lived together in the house that Sarah now owns.
As time passed, David and Sarah would divorce, and she and Gavin found another place to live. Then tragedy struck as David died in May.
“Despair, tears, just a sadness,” said Armstrong. “I’m holding up, I’m getting up, I’m doing what I need to do but it’s a whirlwind.”
With the house now Sarah’s responsibility, there’s a lot of work to do. The house needs heating, cooling, flooring, plumbing and electrical work done.
“It just kind of feels full circle. You know, we were a family in this house years ago and I didn’t expect to come back to this house," said Armstrong.
Overwhelmed by the amount of work, Sarah keeps faith that this home is still a diamond in a rough.
“It still a lovely home, it just has missed a kind of maintenance in the last few years,” said Armstrong.
“It was in pretty rough shape,” said contractor, Robert Fletcher.
The home currently needs $30,000 in renovations, so Susans realtor Shana Bloom with Bloom Real Estate reached out to contractor Robert Fletcher of Flooring RVA for help.
“(When)I started to learn more about the project and some of the details surrounding it, I decided to get more involved,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher was inspired by their story as he could relate to Gavin, as he too was a child of a single-parent mom and shared a love for baseball.
Hitting home for him, Fletcher decided to make a difference and cover the cost of the renovations.
“It resignated with me because I lost my father recently,” said Fletcher. “If we can get some push from the community behind us, I was willing to match it dollar-for-dollar.”
Fletcher started a gofundme, asking the community for their support, as he will take care of the rest.
“Were in a position with a lot of resources with contractors and the industry that were in that we could get a lot of help," said Fletcher.
For Sarah, the gesture from Fletcher is a testament to her faith and she says she cant thank Flooring RVA enough.
“It’s an complete miracle," said Armstrong. “There really are good people out there who want to help in their communities.”
