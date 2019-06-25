Chemistry teacher for 3 decades finds special ways to connect with students

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The final “Excellence in Education” award winner this school year, goes to a chemistry teacher at Powhatan High School.
Christy Thomas, who has been a teacher for three decades, says chemistry can be a difficult subject, but she’s always looking for ways to make things fun.
She has engaging lab projects and, her students say, she loves a good explosion.
Those are just some of the ways she's able to connect with her kids.
If her kids are struggling she also makes herself available before or after school, and in some cases the weekend.
“Not everyone is passionate about science and chemistry so I want my kids to at least not hate it," said Thomas. “I like the limelight to be on them and not on me, but it feels good to be recognized.”
The student that wrote in to NBC12 to nominate Thomas for the Excellence in Education awards says Thomas "will be one of the best teachers I will ever have the privilege to have during my school career.”
