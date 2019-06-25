2 injured in crash that shut down Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - At least two people were injured - including one with life-threatening injuries - in a crash on Tuesday morning that shut down all eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road.
Police say a vehicle attempted to cross the eastbound lanes when it was struck.
“Avoid the area if possible,” the Chesterfield County Police Department posted on social media.
One person was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The status of the other person is currently not known.
The road was expected to be closed until mid-morning.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.