Attorney General Herring files suit against Roanoke Robocallers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney Gen. Mark R. Herring announced Tuesday that he filed a suit against two Roanoke-based telemarketing companies and Roanoke resident Bryant Cass for illegal robocalling and deceptive sales practices.
The Complaint was filed at the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Roanoke.
In the complaint, Herring alleges the businesses used automated equipment to pull telephone numbers from websites and make hundreds of calls a day.
Herring said the robocalls can become extremely dangerous and have become something that Virginians have to deal with on a regular basis.
Americans received almost 18 billion scam robocalls in 2018 and overall, robocalls increased in the U.S. by 57 percent from 2017 to 2018.
Here are some tips on how to manage robocalls:
- Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.
- If it’s an unwanted robocall, hang up.
- Contact your service provider and ask about available robocall blocking technology.
- Register your home and mobile phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry online or call 1-888-382-1222 from the number you wish to register.
