3 arrested, including juvenile, in Stafford roadside robbery

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in Stafford after a man reported being robbed on the side of the road.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to Chopawamsic Parkway for a reported robbery just after 2:30 a.m. June 23.
The victim reported he was driving when he was flagged down by a man who said he had just been robbed. The man told the victim he was meeting a woman named Jennifer Lopez, whom he knew from online. Lopez arrived and got in the victim’s vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the victim got out of his vehicle to check his tire pressure when he was approached by two people, one carrying a knife and the other pointing a gun, who demanded the victim give them everything he had and began rummaging through his vehicle. A cell phone and credit card were stolen, and all three suspects fled the area.
The suspects were located at a residence on Norman Road and arrested by a SWAT team.
Jennifer Lopez, 18, of Falls Church, was charged with robbery and conspiracy, and Kevin Munoz Rubio, 18, of Stafford, was charged with robbery, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy and driving with a suspended license. Both were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
The juvenile, who has not been identified, was turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center. The charges against them were not released.
