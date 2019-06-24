Woman charged with attempted murder in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Whitcomb Court on Saturday, June 22.
Ashleigh Parnell, 28, is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She was arrested within hours of the incident after significant help from the Whitcomb Court community, police say.
Police said a man drove himself to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot around 5:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of Whitcomb Street on Saturday.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Willie O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
