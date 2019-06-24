Walmart to accept SNAP payment for grocery pick-up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All 13 Walmart locations in the Richmond area that offer grocery pick-up will begin accepting SNAP benefits as payment.
Walmart began a pilot program in 2018 to have 3,100 pick-up locations nationwide and to accept SNAP payments to make it easier for customers to pick up groceries.
According to a press release, Walmart is the first retailer to accept SNAP payments through online grocery pick-up on a large scale.
To pay with SNAP benefits or EBT card, customers choose that option during checkout while making orders online or through the Walmart Grocery app. Customers will be asked to present their EBT card for payment once at the store.
