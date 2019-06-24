Victim shot in face pleads for answers using billboards

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico man is pleading for answers using billboards nine years after he was shot in the face.
Terry Nero survived the shooting March 11, 2010 at his Park Meadows Lane home in the west end, but no arrests have been made in his case.
“My face literally exploded,” Nero said.
Exploded from a single bullet that traveled through Nero’s kitchen window into his cheek.
“I was fully alert,” he said.
Henrico Police believe the shooter used a rifle and was standing in a small wooded area behind Nero’s home.
Investigators spoke with then 54-year-old immediately after the shooting.
On Monday, Nero revealed he used his own blood to communicate with police since he couldn’t speak.
“[I wrote] information that would give them some leads on what to do, where to go, who to look for,” he added.
But the case has run cold, a fact that hasn’t stopped investigators from trying to solve it.
Meanwhile, Nero is left with no answers, but plenty of theories including murder for hire.
“Absolutely,” Nero said.
Along with one specific question.
“How come?” Nero said. “That’s it, how come there haven’t been any arrests.”
It’s why Nero has taken it upon himself to track down leads of his own.
Thanks to fundraising through family and friends, along with help from Hughes Outdoor Media, a message with Nero’s website and the phrase “9 Yrs – NO ARRESTS, HOW COME?” began rotating on June 4 among four billboards along I-95 in Richmond.
“All I look forward to now is that people going up and down this interstate see this, and realize that there’s danger still out there,” Nero said. “That somebody else is going to get hurt if they haven’t already.”
The plan is to keep this message up for as long as possible, calling on people with information to do the right thing.
“Because they know something and were scared to tell, [they need to] realize there’s no point in saving that information,” Nero said. “Let the authorities know.”
While Nero still has bad days, he’s taken this obstacle and is focusing on ways of helping others with similar trauma.
“Let them know what I’ve been through and what has helped me get through it,” he said. “Stay positive, stay focused, stay functional, stay healthy.”
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information can call Henrico Police or Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.
