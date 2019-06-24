Suspects wanted in theft of Children’s Miracle Network donation bin

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects are wanted in Stafford after they were captured on surveillance cameras stealing a charitable donation collection bin.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said two women pulled up at Walmart on Garrisonville Road at 2 a.m. June 21 in a red sedan, entered the store and after about a half hour, put the Children’s Miracle Network donation bin in a motorized cart, exited the store and walked toward a nearby 7-Eleven.
The sheriff’s office said a third person dressed as a security guard exited the same vehicle, walked in the store, appeared to be looking for the women and left.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.