Soccer coach accused of soliciting player

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A soccer coach has been arrested after allegedly soliciting one of his players.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed Donald Seal, 56, was sending inappropriate text messages to two teenage males who played soccer for him.
The investigation determined one of the victims had been solicited at least once by Seal.
Seal was arrested at his home by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
