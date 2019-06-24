Several new ABC-related laws to take effect on July 1

Starting in July 2020, this law “permits Virginia ABC to sell alcoholic beverages and restaurants to sell mixed beverages in all counties, cities, towns and supervisors’ districts, unless qualified voters in those jurisdictions petition the circuit court to prohibit ABC and restaurants from selling those beverages in their jurisdiction. Once prohibited, the voters can take action to rescind these prohibitions. This law includes several enactment clauses: jurisdiction prohibition decisions determined by July 2019 become effective July 2020, previous referenda taken prior to July 1, 2019 will be effective for five years after the date of the referenda, and previous establishments exempt from local mixed beverage referenda will continue licensure.”