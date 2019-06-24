Several new ABC-related laws to take effect on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on July first, several new Virginia ABC-related laws will go into effect.
Happy Hour
ABC licensees will now be able to advertise alcoholic beverages and their prices during happy hour, as long as the advertisement does not promote over-consumption or underage drinking.
Distiller Commission and Sunday ABC Store Hours
Licensed distillers operating a distillery store will be provided with a 20 percent commission on the retail price of spirits. The law also allows certain ABC stores to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Mixed Beverage Referendum
Starting in July 2020, this law “permits Virginia ABC to sell alcoholic beverages and restaurants to sell mixed beverages in all counties, cities, towns and supervisors’ districts, unless qualified voters in those jurisdictions petition the circuit court to prohibit ABC and restaurants from selling those beverages in their jurisdiction. Once prohibited, the voters can take action to rescind these prohibitions. This law includes several enactment clauses: jurisdiction prohibition decisions determined by July 2019 become effective July 2020, previous referenda taken prior to July 1, 2019 will be effective for five years after the date of the referenda, and previous establishments exempt from local mixed beverage referenda will continue licensure.”
Sale of Nicotine Products to Persons Under 21 Prohibited
The age required to buy tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products has been risen from 18 to 21. Active duty military personnel 18 years or older will be allowed to buy nicotine products with a valid military ID.
Human Trafficking
ABC stores will be required to post a sign in both English and Spanish with information about the human trafficking hotline.
For additional information on distillery, licensees laws or those listed above, click here.
