Seattle Seahawks RB, Petersburg native to host annual youth football camp

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Seattle Seahawks running back and Petersburg native C.J. Prosise will host his third annual BeProsise Summer Skills Academy.
The free youth camp will be held at the Colonial Heights High School Athletic Stadium on Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Prosise and coaches will focus on “individual position training, speed and agility drills, 7-on-7 team play, and speeches from key speakers while also discussing health and safety techniques.”
Each participant will get a gift bag, healthy lunch and refreshments.
