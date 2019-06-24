Scammer pretending to be Chesterfield police demands Bitcoin, gift cards

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are warning residents of a caller pretending to be them who demanded online currency and gift cards.
Police said a person called a Chesterfield resident claiming to be a member of the Chesterfield County Police Department, and the caller ID on the victim’s phone even showed up with the department’s name.
The caller, who claimed to be Marshall Robinson, told the victim his Social Security had been compromised and that he needed to send a copy of his ID, nearly $2,000 in Bitcoin and $1,000 in Google Play gift cards to fix it.
Police said the victim sent the money to the scammer.
“We know these callers can be intimidating, but please remember that government agencies, utility companies and the like will NEVER ask you to pay bills or fines with gift cards or digital currency,” police posted to their Facebook page.
For anyone who thinks they’ve been a victim of the scam, call police at 804-748-1251.
