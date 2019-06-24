Peahen loose in Henrico being ‘hunted’ by feral cats

Update on Peafowl: We were made aware of a stray Peafowl last week. On Friday, we spoke with two homeowners in which the peahen has been seen upon their properties. Our team went out to assess the situation and attempt a field rescue. We are on call to assist when the peahen is spotted again. At this time two feral cats have been actively seen hunting the peahen and attempting to attack her. She then takes refuge to the trees. We will keep you posted should we be able to assist her.