News to know for June 24: Richmond shootings; dozens of tires slashed; storms possible

Wake-up roundup for Monday, June 24, 2019
By David Hylton | June 24, 2019 at 6:31 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 7:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings in Whitcomb Court.

In one of those shootings, which happened just after midnight, a man is fighting for his life.

Dozens of car tires slashed

Chesterfield police say at least 27 residents in the area of the 4800 block of Taylor Brook Lane had their vehicles targeted.

“My wife was just coming in from walking the dog and she said, ‘I got some bad news, looks like the tires are flat on both sides,’” Terrell Miles said “I walk outside and I’m thinking we could just get this replaced, but she was like ‘No, this doesn’t look right.'”

Humidity building

The humidity will soar Monday afternoon and evening, with a few evening showers and storms.

On This Day

Episode 4 of NBC12′s podcast “How We Got Here” is now available!

Today in history, a grand jury indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of “high misdemeanor” and treason, a crime punishable by death.

Learn more about how Burr’s ties to Richmond helped saved his life when Thomas Jefferson wanted him to be hung:

Vaping discussion

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will host a discussion Monday to fight youth vaping. He’s introduced legislation to raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products from 18 to 21.

“Kaine will be joined by health care leaders, youth advocates, and Virginians negatively impacted by the recent rise in youth vaping,” according to a news release from Kaine’s office.

The roundtable will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Lilbbie Mill Library in Henrico.

Looking for a job?

Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a job fair from 8 a.m. to noon at Fulghum Conference Center at 13900 Hull Street Road.

They’re looking for teachers, assistants, food service workers, bus drivers and clerical support.

Chesterfield is hiring bus drivers at its job fair on Monday.
Baby formula recalled

A baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled nationwide “because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter.”

According to Perrigo, the company is recalling the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled nationwide for potentially containing metal (Source: Perrigo)
Final thought

“Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.”

