Mother charged with murder in 3-month-old girl’s death

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A mother has been charged with the death of a 3-month-old in Spotsylvania County.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Cambridge subdivision March 17 for an unresponsive 3-month-old girl. The girl was transported to the hospital she was later pronounced dead.
An investigation into the child’s death determined the she died from blunt force trauma to the head and that her mother, Stephanie Hadeed, 25, was her caretaker at the time of her death.
A murder warrant for Hadeed was obtained and she turned herself in to the sheriff’s office June 22.
Hadeed is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
