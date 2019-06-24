Mayor Stoney calls for gun ban in city buildings, parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday called on a ban on firearms in city-owned buildings and parks once the General Assembly takes action on gun laws.
Stoney said he’s “heartbroken and ready to take action on gun violence in our city” after the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson in a Richmond park and the shooting deaths of 12 people in Virginia Beach.
The General Assembly will hold a special session in July on what he and Stoney call “common sense” gun laws.
“This is common sense and it’s long overdue,” Stoney said Monday on his proposal that he’ll make to City Council.
The city cannot change the rules on gun laws until the General Assembly passes new laws allowing it to do so.
