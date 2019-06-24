Man fighting for life after shooting in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Whitcomb Court community early Monday.
Police were called to the scene at 12:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Carmine Street to find the victim.
Police are also investigating an unrelated shooting in Whitcomb Court that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a 19-year-old person was shot in the 2100 block of Deforrest Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects have been named in either shooting.
Anyone with information about the shootings in asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
