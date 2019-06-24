Kaine to host discussion on dangers of youth vaping

Kaine to host roundtable on youth vaping
By Alex Whittler | June 24, 2019 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 6:25 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will host a roundtable on Monday to discuss the dangers of youth vaping.

The discussion comes after Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill banning all tobacco products in Virginia schools, including e-cigarettes.

The FDA has referred to youth vaping as a “public health crisis,” with more than three million middle and high school students saying they used e-cigs in 2018.

Kaine will also discuss the “Tobacco Free Youth Act,” a bipartisan bill he’s cosponsoring with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to raise the age to buy all tobacco products nationwide from 18 to 21.

That would include e-cigarettes and vaping devices,

Monday’s roundtable starts at 10 a.m. at the Libbie Mill Library.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.