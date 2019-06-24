Forecast: Monday evening storms possible, then a hot week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity soars Monday afternoon and evening, with a few showers and storms this evening.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Humidity soars in the afternoon and evening. A Few showers and storms. Best chance 5pm to midnight. Low end severe threat during the evening. Highs lower 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot but not too humid for summer. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
