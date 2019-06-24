Flying Squirrels nearing 4 millionth fan mark

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are expecting to welcome their 4 millionth fan at The Diamond on Monday or Tuesday.
That fan will be rewarded with several prizes including a customized Flying Squirrels No. 4 “Millionth Fan” jersey, season tickets for the 2020 season with a full-season parking pass and a 10th season swag bag.
The winner will be announced in the middle of the 7th inning on the date the milestone is reached.
“We often say we are in the memory making business, and to think four million fans have made memories with the Flying Squirrels is yet another reason to celebrate during this All-Star tenth season,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said.
