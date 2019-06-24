Flying Squirrels land 6 players on All-Star roster

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels aren’t just hosting the Eastern League All-Star Game, they will be well represented on the field too.
Six Flying Squirrels players were selected to Western Division team, which ties a franchise record from 2010 and 2018.
Pitchers Melvin Adon and Caleb Baragar, infielders Jonah Arenado, Zach Houchins and Jelan Miller and outfielder Jacob Heyward will represent Richmond in the game.
The Flying Squirrels will have the most players of any team in the game.
The Western Division team will also be coached by the Flying Squirrels’ staff.
The game will be played at The Diamond on July 10.
