Emergency traffic signal installed at Fire Station 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An emergency traffic signal has been installed in front of Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road.
The traffic signal is designed to improve safety for firefighters and motorists as they enter and leave the station.
The traffic light will be in “flash mode” until July 1 to allow motorists an opportunity to become used to the new signal.
Firefighters will be able to active the signal with a button while being dispatched to an emergency call, stopping traffic to allow the fire truck easy access out of the station garage.
Several other fire stations throughout the Richmond area have a similar emergency traffic light.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.