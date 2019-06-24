Earring discovered in dog’s matted fur

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you missing an earring? Richmond Animal Care and Control may have recovered it.
A dog with heavily matted fur was submitted to RACC on Friday. The dog’s fur was so matted workers at the shelter couldn’t determine its gender. But the clumped hair contained another surprise.
While the dog’s fur was being shaved at Virginia Veterinary Centers, an earring was discovered.
The dog was named Pom Pom Puff Puff and was later determined to be female. She’s not up for adoption, however. RACC posted to its Facebook page she is being kept by the veterinarian.
There’s been no word on the fate of the earring.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.