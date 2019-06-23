Woman faces life-threatening injury after Richmond shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 23, 2019 at 6:30 AM EDT - Updated June 23 at 6:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is facing life-threatening injuries following an early Sunday morning shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Hickory Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old black female suffering from a possible life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

