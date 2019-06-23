Woman faces life-threatening injury after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is facing life-threatening injuries following an early Sunday morning shooting.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Hickory Street just after 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old black female suffering from a possible life-threatening gunshot wound.
She was transported to the hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
