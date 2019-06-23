On this day in 1929: June Carter Cash is born

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The roots of country music are buried in Virginia, specifically southwest Virginia, the home of the “first family of country music.”
In 1927, the Carter family traveled over 20 miles from Hiltons, Virginia to Bristol, Tennessee to record six songs.
“Keep on the Sunny Side” and “Will the Circle be Unbroken” are two of the more well-known “mountain songs” that became country standards.
But on June 23, 1929, Maybelle Carter had a baby girl – Maybelle was part of the original Carter Family Trio that was being discovered around the country thanks to the Victor Talking Machine Company and those recordings in Bristol.
Valerie June Carter was born that day in Scott County, in the heart of the Appalachia region of Virginia.
She’d go by her middle name – June.
The original Carter Family trio stopped touring the country in the early 40s, but June and her two sisters continued to tour with their mom, a group known as Mother Maybelle & the Carter Sisters.
June Carter and her family moved to Richmond, where performed on the radio. She first performed on WRNL and then on WRVA.
June Carter would graduate from John Marshall High School in 1946.
June sang and played the auto-harp, but she was best known for her jokes and humor -- drawing on broad caricatures of her rural upbringing.
She had a satirical version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” in 1949 that reached No. 9 on the country charts.
But she’s not best-known for her early days, and maybe you’ve figured it out by now but during the 1950’s, June Carter met and performed with some of the biggest names in American music.
In 1961 June and her family were invited to tour with “the man in black” himself – Johnny Cash.
The following year June Carter and a cousin wrote a song called “Love’s Ring of Fire.”
Johnny Cash would trim the title and up the tempo, and the rest is country history.
“Ring of Fire” was a hit, reaching No. 1 on the country charts. It’s a song that people still recognize today.
Although both were married to other people in the early 1960s, the pair eventually became romantically involved.
Both divorced their spouses in the mid-60s and on February 22, 1968, while still on tour, Johnny Cash bent down to one knee on stage in Canada and proposed to June.
They married a week later.
The world now had Johnny and June Carter Cash.
Both would suffer from drug addiction, and their marriage and careers would struggle, but they remained together.
She died in May of 2003, and Johnny wasn’t far behind. He passed away that same September.
June Carter Cash was born into the musical legacy that is credited with the birth of country music.
She and her family paved the way for her future husband and all other country music performers, and it all started with that mountain music of southwest Virginia.
