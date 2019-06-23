Passenger charged in crash that caused power outages in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield has left more than 600 people without power.
The crash happened along Cogbill Road around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the passenger grabbed the wheel of the vehicle, causing them to crash into a power pole.
The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The passenger was charged with reckless driving.
According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, 663 people were without power as of 3:34 p.m. Dominion said it will take about five hours to restore power.
