Man holds water fight in response to gun violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In response to the recent uptick in shootings around the city, Richmond man, Steven Anderson, invited kids and adults to a huge water balloon and water gun fight near the boat lake at Richmond’s Byrd park in an effort to turn youth away from the violence happening in the city.
“Most of the violence in the city is from gun violence, so we’re trying to stop all of that,” said Anderson.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, dozens joined Anderson toting water guns and water balloons.
“We’re doing ‘Soak the City,’ to stop the violence,” said Anderson. “We want guns down and water guns up.”
Since Friday night, there have been four shooting shootings in the city.
“It just kind of hurts me, the violence has to stop. I just can’t let it go on no more. That’s why I’m bringing everyone together as we are out here,” said Anderson
Anderson said he got the idea to do a community water gun fight from a friend in Atlanta.
“I just wanted to get the whole together and do something big,” said Anderson.
Anderson said he wants this idea to spread beyond Richmond to other areas being hit with gun violence.
“I just carried the movement on to another city, and I hope the other cities pick it up,” said Anderson.
Anderson will be back out again Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. to do it again and wants this to be an annual event.
