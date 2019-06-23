Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There was a lot of good news around Central Virginia throughout the week!
Nineteen new Richmond Police officers graduated from training academy in a ceremony full of memorable moments. The newly-inducted officers came from all over the world, including Argentina and the United Kingdom. A memorable moment took place at the ceremony when one new officer proposed to his girlfriend.
A teen who was paralyzed after a car crash in 2017 got up from his wheelchair and walked across the stage to get his high school diploma this month. Ryan Estrada suffered a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury in the crash. Henrico County Public Schools posted to Facebook that Ryan Estrada did “something that might not have seemed possible just a year ago.”
A food hall filled with classic Ukrop’s food is set to open in 2020. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods posted to Facebook that “It will NOT be a grocery store, but rather a place where we can offer some of our food fans’ most requested Ukrop’s items, such as: our famous fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza, and other favorites.”
A special camp in Bon Air is bringing together unique kids and giving them a voice. Camp Talk is for kids who are deaf or hard of hearing. At Camp Talk, technology gives each of these deaf and hard of hearing kids the chance, to hear and speak.
History was made this weekend as The Boulevard officially became Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Hundreds of people came together Saturday morning to honor one of Richmond’s most famous sons at a dedication ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Hot, and humid weather is expected for the work week ahead. Temperatures are set for the 90s.
NBC12 won an Emmy Award for Best Morning Newscast this weekend! Congratulations to our amazing team!
“Maxim for life: You get treated in life the way you teach people to treat you.” - Wayne Dyer
