Forecast: Gorgeous Sunday, hot and humid week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will wrap up a gorgeous summer weekend on a pleasant note, then it’s hot and humid for the work week ahead.
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity with highs in the mid 80s, which is a bit below the “normal” of 88
MONDAY: Partly sunny and much hotter. Chance of afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance climbs in the evening and overnight. Lows upper 60s, highs lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 30 during the day, rising to 40% by midnight)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows lower 70s. High: 93
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 70. Highs in low 90s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows near 70. Highs low 90s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows lower 70s, highs mid 90s
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows lower 70s, highs mid 90s 40% chance of showers and storms.
