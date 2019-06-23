Forecast: Gorgeous Sunday, hot and humid week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will wrap up a gorgeous summer weekend on a pleasant note, then it’s hot and humid for the work week ahead.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity with highs in the mid 80s, which is a bit below the “normal” of 88

MONDAY: Partly sunny and much hotter. Chance of afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance climbs in the evening and overnight. Lows upper 60s, highs lower 90s. (Rain Chance: 30 during the day, rising to 40% by midnight)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows lower 70s. High: 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 70. Highs in low 90s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows near 70. Highs low 90s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows lower 70s, highs mid 90s

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Lows lower 70s, highs mid 90s 40% chance of showers and storms.

