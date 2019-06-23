Dozens of car tires slashed overnight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A slew of Chesterfield neighbors woke up to deflated tires after they were slashed overnight.
As of Sunday evening, Chesterfield police say at least 27 residents in the area of the 4800 block of Taylor Brook Lane had their vehicles targeted.
“My wife was just coming in from walking the dog and she said, ‘I got some bad news, looks like the tires are flat on both sides,’” Terrell Miles said “I walk outside and I’m thinking we could just get this replaced, but she was like ‘No, this doesn’t look right.'"
Both Miles and his wife’s car had at least one tire left flat today.
“I felt violated. People are bold enough to come onto your property and do things like this. I have my family in here,” he said.
Even Miles’ next door neighbor’s trucks were targeted, along with another neighbor a few doors down who was on her way to church this morning.
“I got a little way up the street, and so I get out of my car and I notice my tire was flat," Denise Freelon said.
But not only were Freelon’s tires slashed, but the hood of her car had at least two large scratches.
“To think that someone was in my yard that time in night, and would do that damage to my car, is unsettling", Freelon said.
She said that this is the first time she’s been worried about her property in the 21 years she’s lived on Taylor Brook Lane.
“I see people come up and down, but now I’ll think twice if I see somebody I don’t recognize," she said.
Miles said he always plans to step up his alertness after this incident, first by adding more "security, more lighting for my house, and just be more aware and have my eyes open.”
Police did not yet have a suspect or suspects, but they ask for the public to contact them with any information.
