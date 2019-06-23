Alabama inmates accused of plotting to bomb jail; call themselves “Pinky & The Brain”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office thwarted an attempt by two inmates to create and detonate several bombs.
According to authorities, 29-year-old Bryant Wayne Williams Jr., of Jasper, and 56-year-old Terry Keith Hammond, of Jasper developed a hit list that included specific individuals. They had both primary and secondary targets.
After obtaining covert recordings of the discussions and documents, along with cooperating witnesses and defendants, authorities learned that one of the inmates was tasked with gathering a list of items needed to create the bombs and instructions on how to create them.
Williams has been charged with four counts of Making a Terrorist Threat. His bond is set at $500,000 cash. Williams was already in jail on the charges of Attempted Murder, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, and Violation of a Protection Order.
Hammond was charged with four counts of Making a Terrorist Threat. Hammond also has a cash bond set at $500,000. He was already in jail on charges of Assault 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, and was out on bond on the charge of Theft of Property 2nd prior to being arrested for the Assault and Criminal Mischief.
