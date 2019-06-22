L.C. Bird product Williams signs with San Antonio Spurs

The former Skyhawk was a starting guard at North Carolina during most of his college career. His points per game averaged dropped a bit to 8.6 points per game as a senior, though he’s also widely regarded as a strong defender. He started 22 games for the Tar Heels during their 2016-2017 national championship year, before suffering a season-ending injury. His best season in terms of scoring came during the 2017-2018 campaign in which he averaged 11.4 points per outing.