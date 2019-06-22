L.C. Bird product Williams signs with San Antonio Spurs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NBA Draft may be in the rear-view mirror for 2019, but just because a player may not have heard his name called doesn’t mean the journey is over.
Just ask L.C. Bird product Kenny Williams, who has signed with the San Antonio Spurs. He’ll play in the NBA Summer League for the Spurs and take part in training camp.
Williams’s contract is an exhibit 10 deal, which means he will receive a $50,000 bonus if he signs with the Spurs’ G-League team in Austin if he’s waived by the big club. He would have to be with the G-League squad for at least 60 days to receive that bonus.
The former Skyhawk was a starting guard at North Carolina during most of his college career. His points per game averaged dropped a bit to 8.6 points per game as a senior, though he’s also widely regarded as a strong defender. He started 22 games for the Tar Heels during their 2016-2017 national championship year, before suffering a season-ending injury. His best season in terms of scoring came during the 2017-2018 campaign in which he averaged 11.4 points per outing.
The NBA Summer League begins on July 5.
