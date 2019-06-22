FBI offers reward in Fauquier County double-murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed a father and son in northern Virginia last year.
Duong and America Nguyen were shot to death in their home in Fauquier County, not far from D.C.
The FBI and Fauquier Sheriff’s investigators are hoping money will get people to talk.
They’re looking for new tips in the double murder of the father and son who were shot in November.
The double homicide shattered the close knit family of four.
The women of the family were in Vietnam visiting a sick relative when the men were killed.
A mother and daughter now live in constant fear.
“Now all we have left is each other. It’s just me and my mom,” said the daughter. “I can’t really leave her alone, and she can’t really leave me alone without worrying and calling hundreds of times.”
Duong Yung Nguyen was a cabinet maker, an American success so thrilled with this country that he named his son America, and his daughter Virginia.
Investigators think the men were shot sometime overnight between November 7 and November 8.
They especially want to hear from anyone who traveled near the home in that time frame, in the area of Rt. 29 and Oak Shade Road in Fauquier County.
“These folks were just normal people, living the daily lives going about their daily business,” said Sheriff Robert Mosier with Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. “To suffer a double homicide in this way is reason for the attention.”
Renewed attention, and a $20,000 reward that they hope will help close the case.
