2 women, man arrested in physical, sexual assault in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been arrested in a physical, sexual assault incident that occurred in Henrico County.
Henrico police responded to an assault in the 8100 block of Four Mile Run Parkway on Thursday just before 2:30 a.m.
The victim reported being physically and sexually assaulted by known individuals.
An investigation led to the arrest of Dayna Ruth Reeves, 39, of Henrico, John Lawrence Ellis Jr., 21, of Henrico and Ryanna Cassidy Murrell, 28, of Petersburg.
The three individuals were charged with assault by mob, abduction, aggravated malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery and attempted sodomy.
No additional suspects have been identified.
