Ways to cut back on food waste

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Between 30% and 40% of food in the U.S. goes uneaten according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The data means about 20 pounds of perfectly good food per person per month is tossed in trash.
So how can we help stop this?
The agency says shopping lists should be pre-planned so we don’t go overboard in the grocery store.
Think about the meals you want to prepare for the following week. Be thoughtful when buying in bulk especially with items that spoil quickly.
Also, think about buying the ugly fruits and veggies first. They are often left behind in grocery stores but are perfectly safe to eat.
The agency is not referring to rotten or damaged food, just food that’s a little more ripe.
When eating out, ask for smaller portions to prevent plate waste.
Take-out boxes are a must, so you can eat your leftovers for lunch the next day.
