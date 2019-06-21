UVA’s Hunter selected fourth overall in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY (WWBT) - Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter has been selected with the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. The Los Angeles Lakers made the draft pick on Thursday night, but Hunter will end up with the Hawks after a variety of pre-draft trades. He becomes the highest Cavalier selected since Ralph Sampson was picked first by the Houston Rockets in 1983.
Hunter left UVA after his sophomore season, a campaign that saw him average 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. He pulled in NABC National Defensive Player of the Year honors, ACC Defensive Player of the Year accolades, First Team All-ACC and Consensus Third Team All-American.
Hunter saved his best for last, scoring a career-high 27 points and adding nine rebounds in the Cavaliers’ national championship game win over Texas Tech. The sophomore hit a crucial three-pointer to tie the game in regulation, and connected on another long ball in overtime.
The Hawks traded for the No. 4 pick with New Orleans earlier on Thursday to secure the chance to draft Hunter.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.