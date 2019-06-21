U.S. Marshals: Violent sex offender from Richmond remains on the run

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There's a violent sex offender on the run in the Richmond area, and U.S. Marshals need your help to get him off the street.
Authorities are looking for 35-year-old Edwin “Concepcion” Calderon, who has violated the terms and conditions of his supervised probation.
Last year, Marshals said when he got out of prison, Calderon initially informed the Sex Offender Registry where he lived and worked, which he’ll have to do for the rest of his life, but then stopped.
His sex crime involved attempted aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.
If you have any information about Calderon, call 877-896-5764.
Copyright 2019 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.