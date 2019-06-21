Tens of thousands report new Social Security scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new complicated Social Security scheme to watch out for.
Here’s how it works: A consumer gets a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. That person tells the victim that their Social Security number has been suspended because it was stolen or was involved in some crime.
The Federal Trade Commission says it has had more than 76,000 reports of it in just the past 12 months.
According to Fraud.org, the average loss for victims is $1,500.
They ask for the usual personal information so they can steal your identity and drain your bank account. Sometimes they even already have your real Social Security number so they gain your trust and trick you.
The caller almost always asks for payment to “unfreeze” your account. They’ll probably ask you pay in an unusual way, like with gift cards or crypto-currency like bitcoin.
Don’t trust caller ID. These days scammers can easily make the call look like it’s from the Social Security Administration. All they do is “spoof” the number. Don’t answer any calls from numbers you don’t know.
Instead call the Social Security Customer Service number 800-772-1213 and see if they were actually trying to reach you.
Social Security will never suspend your number. If you get a call like this they are trying to steal from you.
They will never call and demand you wire money.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.