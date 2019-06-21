Robbery suspect wearing Cardinals T-shirt wanted

By NBC12 Newsroom | June 21, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 3:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for man suspected of robbing a woman while wearing a St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt.

The incident happened June 7 in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road.

A victim said two unidentified males demanded she give them her gun and fled. They were last seen walking toward Government Road.

One of the suspects was seen wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt and red shoes. There is no description of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

