Robbery suspect wearing Cardinals T-shirt wanted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for man suspected of robbing a woman while wearing a St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt.
The incident happened June 7 in the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road.
A victim said two unidentified males demanded she give them her gun and fled. They were last seen walking toward Government Road.
One of the suspects was seen wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt and red shoes. There is no description of the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
