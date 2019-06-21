Richmond-based C.F. Sauer Co. to sell business to private equity firm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s C.F. Sauer Co. is set to be sold to a private equity firm in North Carolina, Richmond Bizsense reports.
The family-owned spice business announced a pending deal to be sold to Charlotte-based Falfurrias Capital Partners.
According to Richmond Bizsense, 100% of the company will be owned by Falfurrias once the deal is complete.
The C.F. Sauer Co. was founded in Richmond in October of 1887, at the corner of 17th and Broad Streets.
Founders Conrad Frederick Sauer, a former pharmacist, started the company on his 21st birthday after noticing a spike in flavoring extract purchases.
