News to know for June 21: Gas leak repair in Henrico; Men stabbed during Cary Street fight; First day of summer

By Tamia Mallory | June 21, 2019 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 7:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Not only is it Friday, but it’s the first day of summer!

Summertime weather

Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the mid 80s.

Today marks the official start of the summer season.

Quiet weather next couple of days

Fatal hit-and-run

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred late Thursday night on Chippenham Parkway.

State police say the victim is a man, and the crash happened near Jahnke Road.

Gas leak repair in Henrico

An overnight gas leak in Henrico is being repaired Friday morning.

The gas leak repair is in the area of North Parham Road and the Interstate 64 overpass.

There is no word yet on when the leak will be fixed.

(Source: Pixabay)

Men stabbed during Cary Street fight

Two men are in the hospital following a stabbing on West Cary Street Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of W. Cary Street at 11:57 p.m. for a report of a stabbing during a robbery.

Police later determined there was no robbery and that the men got into a fight.

UVA’s Hunter selected fourth overall in NBA Draft

Virginia guard De’Andre Hunter has been selected with the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

The Los Angeles Lakers made the draft pick on Thursday night, but Hunter will end up with the Hawks after a variety of pre-draft trades.

He becomes the highest Cavalier selected since Ralph Sampson was picked first by the Houston Rockets in 1983.

(Source: GETTY IMAGES)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebration

Two Arthur Ashe Boulevard celebrations will take place on Friday.

The Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tennis Under the Lights Event & Movies at the Park is 6 - 9 p.m. at Byrd Park. The Arthur Ashe Boulevard Kick-off Celebration & Bowling Party is 7 p.m. to midnight at River City Roll.

The City of Richmond will co-host the official dedication of Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) at 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

GF Default - Black History Month - Arthur Ashe
National Selfie Day

Today is National Selfie Day!

Get your phones out, and snap your best photo!

Final thought

“If you aren’t going all the way, why go at all?” - Joe Namath

