Woman claims man standing on her roof saw her naked after peeping through skylight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman claims a man standing on her roof saw her naked after peeping through a skylight in her apartment.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, said the incident happened at Trolley Loft Apartments in Manchester.
“I was just getting ready for work this morning, standing here in front of the mirror, and I heard a noise. I looked up and a man was walking across and he looked down and looked up really quickly,” she said.
The loft apartments offer skylights in each unit.
“It’s beautiful at night when it’s clear because you can see the stars and the moon and everything,” the woman said.
She originally blamed the leasing office.
“The rental office didn’t notify us that anybody was coming here and doing any work,” she said.
After several calls were made to management, they said there shouldn’t have been anyone on the roof and there was no maintenance scheduled for the day.
“It shook me up. I don’t know how long he was looking. I just know when I looked up, he looked away,” she said.
Drew Wilshire with Thalhimer Properties sent this statement saying:
“We care very much about our residents and their safety and security. We are looking into the subcontractor and will take action based on our findings.”
Wilshire says whoever the subcontractor was had no permission to be on the property and the job they originally did ended awhile ago.
“I spoke to a neighbor this morning, and she said she had the same issue where someone saw her in a towel,” the woman said.
It’s not just this woman in the house either, she has a little one running around.
“There are men in this city that have images of myself and my daughter without clothes on,” the woman said.
As management works to learn who was peeping in from up above, this mother will always see a different image when she looks up above.
“Having a man look down on me is just not OK,” she said.
Management says they have acted quickly to this situation and have offered the victim to move to another unit or property.
They are working to learn who and why anyone was on the roof.
