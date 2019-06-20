Water outage cancels classes at VCU Temple, Trani Life Sciences buildings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A water outage in Richmond has closed two buildings at VCU.
The water outage Thursday morning has caused classes in both the Temple Building and the Trani Life Sciences Building to be canceled until 11 a.m.
All other classes will run as scheduled.
VCU says staff should use office leave.
Crews are working to repair the broken water valve at Cary Street, between Harrison and Linden Streets.
The parking lane and center lane of Cary Street is shut down. The far east lane is open for traffic.
